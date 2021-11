A busy agenda awaits on Monday for the Camdenton R3 Board of Education.

Highlighting new business will be the district’s audit report for 2020-2021 while discussion about a possible resolution to authorize the issuance of general obligation refunding bonds highlights unfinished business.

The Camdenton school board is also expected to convene into an executive session during the meeting.

It begins at 5:30 Monday afternoon in the administration’s office board room.