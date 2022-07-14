News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camdenton R3 Close To Choosing New SRO’s For Upcoming School Year

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jul 13, 2022 , , ,

The Camdenton R3 School District takes the next step to fill a void and to turn safety up a notch for when the 2022-2023 school year rolls around next month.

Superintendent Doctor Sean Kirksey says the board of education earlier this week heard from representatives of the city police department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Department who are interested in filling two vacant School Resource Officer positions…“There are people already in place to take these positions that are open….it’s deciding whether they’re going to be county or city employees when they do that, and what involvement and what role those two organizations have in the safety of our kids.”

The school district utilizes at least four SRO’s and a campus supervisor to oversee the positions.

Doctor Kirksey also says, if all goes according to plans, the board will officially fill the two vacant S-R-O spots during a special meeting scheduled for the 20th of this month.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

