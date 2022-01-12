The proverbial honeymoon is over and it’s business as usual for a former School of the Osage transportation director who is, now, into his second semester in the same position for the Camdenton R3 District.

“School transportation, like anything else, has regulations and the same standards that we have to roll with every single day… I’ve been with now three different schools, and I’m finding out every school has a different personality on how you do things, so that was really the biggest challenge is walking into a position with another school district, and just learning how they do things.”

The biggest difference, according to Tony Hatfield, is being responsible for some 75-80 buses covering 59 routes for the Camdenton district compared to 25 or 26 buses for the Osage district.