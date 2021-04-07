Camdenton Re-elects Mayor John McNabb By 76 Votes

The City of Camdenton re-elects Mayor John McNabb.

“I’m just excited for the opportunity to serve the people for another two years. When I started out with this, I did think….man, it would really be neat to be Mayor for 10 years” says Mayor McNabb.

He tells KRMS News he’ll reach exactly ten years by the time his next term is complete “Camdenton’s been real good to me and the opportunity to give something back is what’s important.”

McNabb beat out second-place finisher Daniel Ousley by 76 votes during Tuesday’s voting.

Steve Eden, Matt Gray and Kristopher Keeth were also running for the seat.