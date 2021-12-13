Two local school board candidates are receiving a major endorsement.

General Michael Flynn is putting his weight behind Camdenton School Board Candidate Matt Burns and Candidate John Seward.

Flynn says that Burns is the type of “family man” and “conservative” the school board needs to move forward for the community.

He also says he believes that Burns will always put “parents, students and teachers” above any government or corporate agendas.

Flynn also says of Seward that they served together in the US Army, and that Seward has vast experience leading large organizations and managing major multi-million-dollar budgets.

The General says he believes in “Local Action” and that these two candidates are exactly what the community needs.

KRMS has reached out to General Flynn for additional comment.