News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Politics School News Top Stories

Camdenton School Board Candidates Endorsed By General Michael Flynn

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 13, 2021 , , , , ,

 

Two local school board candidates are receiving a major endorsement.

General Michael Flynn is putting his weight behind Camdenton School Board Candidate Matt Burns and Candidate John Seward.

Flynn says that Burns is the type of “family man” and “conservative” the school board needs to move forward for the community.

He also says he believes that Burns will always put “parents, students and teachers” above any government or corporate agendas.

Flynn also says of Seward that they served together in the US Army, and that Seward has vast experience leading large organizations and managing major multi-million-dollar budgets.

The General says he believes in “Local Action” and that these two candidates are exactly what the community needs.

KRMS has reached out to General Flynn for additional comment.

 

Endorsment Burns
 20211122 GF Endorsement Letter - John E. Seward

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Miller County Shop With A Cop A Success At Target

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News

St. Louis Man Wanted By US Marshals Captured In Laclede County

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Miller County Shop With A Cop A Success At Target

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News

St. Louis Man Wanted By US Marshals Captured In Laclede County

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Highway Patrol Makes Numerous Arrests Over The Weekend

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com