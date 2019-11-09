Camdenton School Board Meets Monday

An audit, some new courses, and a popular externship program will top the agenda for this week’s Camdenton R-III board of education meeting. The board will review the 2018-2019 district audit report. A group of educators will give a presentation about the Go Caps externship program to the board. Finally, the board will consider approving two new courses for students – one being a wind ensemble course and the other being a course on contemporary mathematics. That meeting is scheduled for Monday evening at 5:30 in the Administration Building.