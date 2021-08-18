Camdenton School Board Rejects Over $8 Million In Federal COVID Funds

Over $8 million dollars in Federal COVID relief funds are being rejected by the Camdenton School Board.

In a special session Tuesday night, school board officials gathered to discuss whether or not to accept the money, with a majority voting no….making it 4 no and 2 yes votes.

Many stated that the strings attached to the money were too much to bear for the school district and that they’ve already planned out money for other projects before it was offered.

You can watch the full meeting below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRE2Hq7gwrA