Camdenton School Board to Discuss Calendar, New Classes

The Camdenton R-III school board will present five proposed calendars for the next school year to the public when they meet Monday evening. Under state law, any district that proposes starting school more than 10 days before Labor Day must hold a public hearing to discuss the calendar. That will take place beginning at 5:30 in the Administration Building. The district has also created a new position for a Spanish interpreter. The board will vote on the pay scale for that position at Monday’s meeting. Two new courses also appear on the agenda for approval…they are Medical Interventions and Cybersecurity. If approved, they’ll both be offered next school year.