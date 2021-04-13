Camdenton School Board Votes To End COVID 19 Protocols

News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

The Camdenton School board is moving forward with ending all COVID 19 protocols.

The decision follows Monday’s school board meeting, which included votes from newly elected members Gail Griswold and Brian Butts who helped push the 4 to 3 vote to finalize the decision.

Members Callie Henze and Troy Risner were the other two who joined Butts and Griswold for a yes vote.

Members Courtney Hullet, Nancy Masterson and Eric Walter voted against the move.

This is a developing story and we’ll being you more details as soon as they’re available.

