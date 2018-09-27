News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camdenton School District Needs Bus Drivers

Camdenton’s school board is taking steps to address a shortage in bus drivers for the district.  During a special session held earlier this week, the board officially declared that a critical shortage exists.  That declaration allows the district to offer more pay and hours for retired personnel filling in as bus drivers.  Those workers are now able to work full time for the district.  The school board is currently advertising open positions in an attempt to fill the vacancies that exist. 

