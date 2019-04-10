News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camdenton Schools May Add On-Site Health Clinic

Students in some area districts who get sick while at school may not have to miss school to go to a doctor. The School of the Osage is planning on starting a site-based health clinic in August. It’s something that the Camdenton school district is also investigating.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says nothing is set in stone yet, but if they finalize the deal, the clinic would likely be located in an elementary school. It may also be available for some members of the community as well as staff members of the district.

