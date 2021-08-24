Camdenton Schools Respond To American Flag Issue During Jamboree

The Camdenton R-3 School Board is making a statement after accusations on social media a football player was told he could not fly the American Flag before Friday night’s football jamboree.

The Missouri State High School Athletic Association has confirmed they had no presence at the game, but the school district says a player holding an American flag was told to get out of the street by an unnamed school official.

A release sent out Monday confirms some students were then reminded by the official that MSHSAA prohibits political statements at MSHSAA events.

But it’s not clear why.

Camdenton R-3 says it will always support the flag and it also points out the National Anthem is played before athletic events.