Camdenton Schools to Apply for Safety Grant

The Camdenton R-III school district will be applying for federal grant money to improve safety at their buildings. Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield tells KRMS News that the grant is under the COPS program – which stands for Community Oriented Policing Services.

NEWS-6-12-19 Hadfield Grant 1 - 12th June 2019

75% of the funds would be provided by the federal government with the district providing a 25% match. Plans for the money include upgraded video surveillance systems at all buildings and a new system at the High School. The district also plans to install a secure entrance at Lake Career and Technical Center. Total cost of the project tops out at a little more than $400,000.