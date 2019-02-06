Camdenton Still Working on Plans to Lengthen Airport Runway

Apron work at the airport in Camdenton should be done by the middle of March, but the city is keeping their eye on a bigger goal to improve the airport. City Administrator Jeff Hancock says they’re still working on a plan to lengthen the runway.
The estimated cost for phase one is $5-7 million including the overlay. The city’s already obtained 22 pieces of property in preparation for the extension, which Hancock says will benefit the business community all around the lake.
The goal is to extend the runway by 1,000 to allow more space for corporate jet traffic.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.