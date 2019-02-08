News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camdenton Teen Charged With Assaulting Deputy

A Camdenton teenager is being held in the Camden County Jail after threatening to assault a city police officer and then assaulting a deputy. That’s according to a probable cause statement filed in the courthouse indicating 19-year-old Kenneth Tucker, Junior, was being booked into the Camden County Jail on an unrelated case during the late evening hours of January 20th when the incident took place. During the sequence of events, Tucker allegedly threatened to spit on a city officer and, while being restrained in a holding cell, blew snot in the face of a deputy. Despite apologizing later to the deputy and saying that he wanted to make sure there were no hard feelings, Tucker Junior now faces a class-A misdemeanor assault-special victims charge with a $50-thousand bond attached to it. The 19-year-old is also being held on no bond for failing to abide by a judge’s order on an outstanding felony drug charge.

