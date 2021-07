A Camdenton teenager has serious injuries he crashed a UTV Monday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 15-year-old from Richland was driving on Route A when he lost control of the Polaris Ranger he was driving after going over a hill.

Troopers say the UTV went off the road into a dry creek and then flipped over.

The teen was airlifted to Cox Medical Center in Springfield by Mercy Lifeline.

Investigators say the boy was not wearing a seatbelt.