Camdenton To Hold Public Hearing For Water Rate Increase

By

A water rate increase of 25 cents will be a main topic of discussion at an upcoming Public Hearing for the City of Camdenton.

“The purpose of this public hearing is to hear comments on adjusting the water rates in the city of Camdenton” says Mayor John McNabb.

Speaking at their recent board of alderman meeting McNabb says he would like to see a change in the way the city handles water rate changes “I would just say….my position has always been, that I’d like to see us visit these on a regular basis….so that we can make small adjustments, rather than putting it off for several years.”

The meeting is set to take place on August 3rd at 6PM and all residents who have city water are encouraged to attend.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, Politics

