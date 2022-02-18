News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camdenton to Increase Pay for All City Employees

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 17, 2022 , ,

Big news for employees of the city of Camdenton.
During Tuesday’s board of alderman meeting, the board approved a mid-year pay raise for all employees, including those who are the lowest paid.
The city says they will see an even bigger pay increase, and the increase will not be a “standard across the board” style raise.
Officials say the goal of the increased pay is to compete with other cities in hopes of retaining current employee’s and to attract new employees.
Camdenton pays all of the health insurance and LAGERS retirement for employees which equates to an additional $7 an hour per employee.
The new pay starts on March 1st.

