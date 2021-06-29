Camdenton Wins Worker Safety Award For 14th Time

For the 14th time the City of Camdenton is getting recognition for keeping city workers safe over a one-year period.

“We do a lot of work….whether it’s going up and down lift stations, whether it’s installing a water line…and obviously our police officers and things they do on a daily basis. It’s a tribute to them, that they have made the commitment to work safely” says City Administrator Jeff Hooker, “we want our workers to be safe, we want them to go home every night to their families like anyone else that works in any other industry or job.”

He tells KRMS News the President’s Club for Safety hands out the Michael D. Cummins Award for most improved loss ratio over the past five years “this is the 14th year that the city has received this award from the President’s Club for Safety, for basically not filing any claims in the period of one year.”

During that five-year-period, Camdenton reduced its loss ratio from 166% to 4%.