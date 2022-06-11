Progress is being made on the city of Camdenton’s Jet Center Project at the Camdenton Memorial Lake Regional Airport.

According to the city, the project temporarily stalled following the COVID pandemic but with the growing need of hangers, the city says it’s time to revisit an offer made in 2020.

Officials say there were issues between the group that submitted plans to build the hangers and the Board of Alderman.

The Jet Center’s LLC group is being invited to come to the July 5th board meeting, so that all the air can be cleared.

The airport recently completed an expansion project and are almost finished with a taxiway extension, which allows for bigger jets to land.

The city says over the Memorial Day weekend, several planes and jets had to be parked on the apron because there were not enough hangers available.