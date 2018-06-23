Can-Am Games Begin Monday Night

We are now just a matter of hours away from the start of the 2018 Can-Am Games. The Olympics-style competition is expected to bring well over 1,000 participants from as many as 28 states and at least six countries to the lake region. The weeklong event features over 50 competitions, including angling, crossfit, shooting sports, running, power lifting, and more. Proceeds from the games will benefit the athletes of Missouri Special Olympics. Opening ceremonies will be held Monday night at 7pm at the Ozarks Amphitheater. The first events will begin at 8 o’clock Tuesday morning and include cycling time trials, golf, running, and the Toughest Firefighter Alive competition.