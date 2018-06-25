News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Can-Am Games Opening Ceremony

By

The long-awaited Can-Am games taking place here in the Lake Area, officially, get underway with competition Tuesday morning. The games feature Olympics-style competition between law enforcement, firefighters and other emergency services personnel all to benefit Missouri Special Olympics. Osage Beach Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer says the week-long event will actually begin with a 7:00 get-together Monday night (06/25/2018) at the Ozarks Amphitheater.

      NEWS-6-25-18 Can-Am Opening - 25th June 2018

The get-together and opening ceremonies at the amphitheater are free for the community and, much like the international Olympics, will include a lighting of a cauldron and a fireworks display after to mark the beginning of the games. The Lake Area has also been named to host the 2020 games as well.

 

