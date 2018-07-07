News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Can-Am Games Smaller Than Expected, But Valuable Learning Experience

The recently-completed Can-Am Games were not as big as expected.  Osage Beach Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer says that just over 300 athletes competed.  But the games still had a significant economic impact on the area.

 

      NEWS-7-7-18 Dorhauer Canam followup 1 - 7th July 2018

 

 

The games received positive feedback despite the high heat and humidity and the games are expected to be bigger the next time, in 2020.  Dorhauer says this was a learning experience that they can build on.

 

      NEWS-7-7-18 Dorhauer Canam followup 2 - 7th July 2018

 

 

When the games return to Lake of the Ozarks in two years, it will be the first time in their history that they’ve been held in the same location back to back.

