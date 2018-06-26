News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Can-Am Games Underway

More than five years of hard work culminated with the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Can-Am Games, held Monday night at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton. Osage Beach Police Chief Todd Davis said it was a lot of hard work by a lot of people. 

 

Representatives are here from seven countries and 29 states.  They’ll be competing all week in various events to raise money for the Special Olympics.  Osage Beach Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer said the games have brought an atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration for what emergency workers do.

 

Follow the games and results and get a complete schedule at www.lakeozarkcanamgames.com

 

