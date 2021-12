The field is starting to line up for this year’s municipal race in Camdenton.

Three people are vying for the job as Alderman in Ward 1, including Incumbent Bonnie Black, along with Brendan West and Daniel Ousley.

Incumbent Sandy Gentry is the only one running for Ward 2 and Incumbent Jaron Humiston is also running unopposed for Ward 3.

Incumbent Kerry Shannon is also running again for the Special Road District “R”, a 3-year term position and she too is unopposed.