Candidate Filing Opens Soon for the SBFPD Director Position on the April, 2022 Ballot

By

 

Candidate filing for the position of District Director to serve on the Sunrise Beach Fire District’s Board of Directors will be opening up on Tuesday, December 7th. The district has posted its legal notice on its social media website outlining the process to file. That process includes submitting the paperwork and a $100 filing fee at the time of filing with the district’s clerk at the main station house on Porter Mill Spring Road. Candidates must have lived in the district and been a registered voter for at least two years and be, at least 25 years old. The election is set for Tuesday, April 5th, 2022.

