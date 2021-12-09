A number of candidate filings are starting to trickle into the KRMS Newsroom.

Officials in Osage Beach report that Michael Harmison, owner of Harmy’s Cheese Store & More, is filing for Mayor of Osage Beach.

In Lake Ozark the field is stacked, with Pat Thompson running for Ward 1 Alderman, former Mayor Johnnie Franzeskos, Sherry Jackson and Larry Giampa running for Ward 2 Alderman, and David Ridgley running for Ward 3 Alderman.

For Camdenton, Bonnie Black and Brendan West have filed to run for Alderman in Ward 1.

The last day to file will be on December 28th and the General Municipal Elections will take place on April 5th, 2022.