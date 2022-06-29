News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Candidates Begin Receiving Endorsements Across The Lake Region

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 24, 2022 , , ,

A couple candidates representing parts of the lake area receive welcome endorsements.

Doctor Lisa Thomas is running for the House of Representatives 123rd District seat while Scott Riedel is running for the 6th district senate seat.

Both are on the receiving end of endorsements from the Camden County Republican Club.

Thomas is the incumbent facing a primary challenge from Mindy Martin while Riedel is challenging incumbent Mike Bernskoetter for the senate nomination.

The August primary is set for Tuesday, the 2nd.

