Capps Prelim Today in Morgan County

An alleged murder that took place more than four-and-a-half years ago is scheduled to take center-stage today (01/02/2019) in a Morgan County courtroom. Now 50-year-old Thomas Capps is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the March, 2015, shooting of Ronald Salmons, Junior, after a reported home invasion on Dorsey Lance. Since then, the prosecution has alleged that Capps staged the home invasion. Today’s preliminary hearing could decide if the case against Capps proceeds onto the circuit level and an ultimate trial. Today’s hearing could also, apparently, consider victim input and a possible request for a bond reduction. Capps has been held in the Morgan County Jail on a $250-thousand surety bond since his arrest in late November.