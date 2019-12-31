Capt. Moehle Completes FBI National Academy Course

A lake area law enforcement officer is among the cream of the crop after being chosen this year and completing the FBI National Academy course in Quanitico, Virginia. Captain Chris Moehle, from the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, was among the participants representing all 50 states and more than 35 international students for the prestigious training. The 10-week program provided coursework in several areas…among them: intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorism mindsets. The goal of the program is to improve the administration of justice and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge and worldwide cooperation. Only one-percent of the nation’s law enforcement is chosen to attend the school. Capt. Moehle has been with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office since 2001.