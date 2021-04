accident

One person’s not hurt, but another has serious injuries after a crash in Camden County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one car failed to yield to another at Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Bittersweet Road.

Investigators say 27-year-old Gary Amos was airlifted to University Hospital after a car that was supposed to yield hit the side of his car.

Amos status is unknown at this time – the ‘Patrol says both drivers were wearing a seat belt.