Car Drives Into Building, Pool in Laurie

It could’ve been worse…a lot worse. No injuries are reported after a car smashed through the Westlake Aquatic Center building in Laurie before coming to rest in the pool. The incident happened just after 10:00 Tuesday morning when the approaching driver of the car mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. Westlake treasurer Larry Biron says there were about eight people in the pool at the time. The pool, which had just undergone about $58,000 in renovations, will have to be drained before the car can be removed. Biron added that there were no gasoline or other leaks detected from the car which will minimize cleanup efforts before being able to re-open the pool. Damage to the building, itself, was not believed to be compromising to the overall structure other than the obvious. Gravois firefighters responded to the call.