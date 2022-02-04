News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Car Ends Up In Water In Camden County – No Injuries Reported

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 4, 2022 , , , , , , ,

Two people are not injured following a water rescue on Carroll Cave Road off Highway 7 south of Montreal.

According to the Tri-County fire district, a vehicle ended up in the water near Perkins Slab.

The vehicle was found on its roof and completely submerged.

No further details are available at this time.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol both assisted in the accident.

 

****Full release:

Dispatched at 18:53 for a water rescue on Carroll Cave Rd at Perkins Slab. Chief 1301, Squad 1382, Squad 1371 and Boat 1389 responded. 1301 arrived on scene and found a car on its roof completely submerged. Both occupants had managed to exit the vehicle and were uninjured. Pulaski Medic 24, Camden County Sheriff and Missouri Highway Patrol also responded.

