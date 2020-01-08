Car Hits Man in Motorized Wheelchair

A Camdenton man in a motorized wheelchair is hospitalized after being hit by a car. According to the Camdenton Police Department, the accident happened a little after 11am Tuesday. The victim was trying to cross Highway 54 at 3rd Street when he was hit by an 85-year old woman, also from Camdenton. He was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional and was later flown to University Hospital. Camdenton Police did not release the names of either the victim or the woman who hit him.