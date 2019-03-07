Car Versus Deer in Benton County Sends a Gravois Mills Man to the ER

An unexpected encounter with a deer on the roadway sends a Gravois Mills man to the emergency room. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened shortly before 6:00 Thursday morning on highway-83 south of the Big Pomme Bridge in Benton County. The car driven by 56-year-old Bruce Goddard traveled off the roadway and struck a tree after, first, hitting the deer. Goddard was wearing a seat belt and escaped with minor injuries. He was treated at a nearby hospital.