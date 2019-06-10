News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Car Versus Farm Tractor Sends One to the Hospital

By Leave a Comment

A two-vehicle accident involving a farm tractor on highway-52, west of Eldon Road in Miller County, sends one person to the emergency room. The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 2:45 Monday afternoon when a pick-up driven by 52-year-old Boyd Drury, from Eldon, hit the tractor from behind. Drury was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries…he was treated at a hospital in Jefferson City. The operator of the tractor, 56-year-old James Hegg, also from Eldon, was not injured.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!