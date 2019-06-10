Car Versus Farm Tractor Sends One to the Hospital

A two-vehicle accident involving a farm tractor on highway-52, west of Eldon Road in Miller County, sends one person to the emergency room. The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 2:45 Monday afternoon when a pick-up driven by 52-year-old Boyd Drury, from Eldon, hit the tractor from behind. Drury was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries…he was treated at a hospital in Jefferson City. The operator of the tractor, 56-year-old James Hegg, also from Eldon, was not injured.