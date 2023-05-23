Cardinals Pull Off Win Against LA Dodgers – Royals Take On White Sox

What a week it’s been for the St. Louis Cardinals.

And the big bats came out, and I mean the big bats.

Last night against the best team in the National League, the La. Dodgers.

Wilson Contreras would smack a couple of home runs.

Nolan Gorman, a pair of home runs, seven in total for the Cardinals as they wallop the Dodgers 16 to 8.

Although it should be noted Cards led nine to two heading into the 6th.

The Dodgers would score five in that frame, one more in the 7th and actually got to within a run.

But the Cardinals would score seven in the 8th inning to run away with it as they continue to inch a little bit closer to 500.

They’re now 19 and 26 with a 16 to eight victory.

Same two teams tonight at Bush.

The Royals get set to begin a series with the Chicago White Sox.

Tonight, on the South Side of Chicago, it’ll be Zach Cranky and Michael Coppick both teams struggling so far here in this 2023 campaign.