OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Lake Regional invites the public to a cardiovascular screening from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, in the hospital’s third floor conference rooms. Registration is required, and participants will receive an appointment time. Appointments are limited, so register early at lakeregional.com/LoveYourHeart .

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America,” said Lake Regional Cardiologist Muthu Krishnan, M.D., FACC. “Screenings can provide early warning signs of heart disease, and the earlier heart disease is detected and treated, the better. Both men and women should begin regular screenings for heart disease by age 45, or by age 35 if they have any family history of heart disease or stroke.”

There will be free screenings for body mass index, body fat analysis and blood pressure. Also available will be $5 lipid (cholesterol) profiles, $5 fasting blood sugar tests and a limited number of $20 pocket EKGs. Participants will sign up for an EKG at the screening. Fasting is necessary 12 to 14 hours in advance of lipid and blood sugar tests. Water and prescribed medications may be consumed during the fast.

For more information on the screening, call Lake Regional Public Relations at 573-348-8222 or visit lakeregional.com/LoveYourHeart . To learn more about heart care at Lake Regional, visit lakeregional.com/HeartCare.