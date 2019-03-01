News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Carjacking Suspect Appears in Court

A Belton teenager facing felony charges in Miller and Morgan Counties after an, alleged, carjacking near Eldon and subsequent pursuit has been bound over to the circuit court in Miller County. Kayondez Ronnele Avalo appeared in court this week for a preliminary hearing seeking a bond reduction and a speedy trial. Avalo is charged in Miller County with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection to the carjacking incident. His next court date, in Miller County, will be on March 26th when he is arraigned on the circuit level.

Avalo has already been bound over to the circuit court level in Morgan County, where he faces felony charges of possessing a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. Avalo is next scheduled to appear in Morgan County court for a pre-trial hearing on the 11th of this month and a jury trial to begin on July 23rd.

