Carjacking Suspect Ordered to Appear in Miller County Court

A man accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint and leading authorities on a pursuit through at least three counties was not in court as scheduled in Miller County on Tuesday. He had a good reason, though. Kayondez Avalo is currently incarcerated in Morgan County, where he’s also facing charges stemming from the same incident. A writ was issued and Avalo is now expected to be in a Miller County court April 9th for a motion hearing and arraignment on charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

