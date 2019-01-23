Carjacking Suspect Scheduled for Arraignment

An 18-year-old from Belton accused of a carjacking in Miller County before leading authorities on a pursuit through Morgan County and into Pettis County where it came to an end is scheduled to appear in court today. Kayondez Avalo is set to be arraigned in Miller County Associate Court on first-degree robbery and armed criminal action charges. Avalo is accused of the carjacking near Eldon and having in his possession, when he was eventually taken into custody in Pettis County, a handgun and three pounds of “high-grade” marijuana. Avalo also faces charges in connection to the incident of felony possession, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting in Morgan County. The Belton teenager has already been bound over to the circuit court in Morgan with a pre-trial date set for March 11th and a trial date in late July. His bond in Miller County, in the meantime, is $200-thousand.