Case Against Versailles Woman Accused of Child Endangerment Sent Back to Associate Court

Back to square one for a Versailles woman facing six felony counts. The case against Brandi Nicole Wager, which began with an arrest by the Versailles Police Department last September, has been remanded back to the Associate Court. The charges against Wager include three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. She’s also charged with domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, and delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a correctional facility.