Case of Alleged Sexual Abuse of a Child Bound Over to Circuit Court

A sexual abuse case involving children in Osage Beach has been bound over to the circuit court level. A judge has found probable cause to proceed with the case against Derric Vonderschmidt, who allegedly committed four acts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy involving a victim under the age of 12 years old. The alleged incidents took place in late August. Vonderschmidt will be arraigned in circuit court January 14th. His bond has been set at $500,000 cash or surety.

