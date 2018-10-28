Case Review Monday for Former Law Enforcement Officer Accused of Sexually Abusing Children

A former law enforcement officer accused of sex crimes with kids is due in court on Monday. A case review is scheduled for 1pm for Leonard Wilson. Wilson allegedly abused two juvenile girls while working as a deputy with the Camden County Sheriff’s office. He has two local cases pending that will be heard together. In those cases, he’s charged with multiple counts including statutory sodomy, child molestation, possession of child porn, stalking, and furnishing pornographic material to a minor. He also has a case pending in Federal court on a charge of possession of child pornography.