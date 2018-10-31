Cases Against Former Law Enforcement Officer Continued Until January

The scheduled court hearing for a former Camden County Deputy and Camdenton City police officer comes and goes, on Monday, with little fanfare. The two Camden County cases, now being heard in Morgan County on changes of venue, have been continued until January 9th. 39-year-old Leonard Jerome Wilson faces charges of possessing child porn and furnishing pornography to a minor along with child molestation and stalking in one case, and two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy and child molestation in the other case. The two cases date back to late April and early June of 2017. Wilson also faces a federal charge of possessing child porn and remains in the custody of the Cole County Jail.