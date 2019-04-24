Cases Against Former Teacher Will Be Heard Separately

A former teacher accused of sexual misconduct with two young students will have those cases heard separately. A judge has granted a motion to sever the offenses that was filed by the attorney for Mark Edwards. Edwards is charged with statutory sodomy, child molestation, and two counts of sexual contact with a student. A hearing that had been scheduled for Wednesday in that case has now been cancelled. A new hearing date for the former School of the Osage educator has not yet been scheduled.