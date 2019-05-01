Casey’s Joining Fight Against Human Trafficking

A popular convenience store chain is getting involved in the fight against Human Trafficking. Casey’s General Store, along with Kum & Go, is partnering with Convenience Stores Against Trafficking to help victims get to safety. Store workers will be trained in recognizing potential trafficking cases and responding to help the victims. There will also be stickers in restroom stalls providing phone numbers and information victims can use to get help. Part of the goal, according to a press release issued by the stores, is to form a collective neighborhood watch and safe haven community.