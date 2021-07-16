News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue To Rise In The Ozarks

Police in Lebanon continue to make arrests for stolen catalytic convertors.

“As our Chief said a week ago, these thieves don’t care about the damage they cause the vehicle or how much it costs the hardworking citizens time and money to correct what they’ve done, but we are going to continue to aggressively pursue these criminals and take them to jail every chance we get” says Sergeant Kacie Springer with Lebanon P.D.

The arrest of 27-year-old Lucas Filson of Waynesville is the latest suspect for catalytic convertor theft in Lebanon, following another arrest last week “We actually had one on July 10th. Officers responded to the 1200 block of West Elm, for a report of suspicious activity. A Laclede County Deputy observed the suspicious activity at another Elm Street business and also contacted us.”

Sergeant Springer tells KRMS News property damage is on the rise in parts of Laclede County and she recommends making sure your parked car is a well-lit area overnight.

Springer says it can take less than 5 minutes for someone with experience to steal a catalytic convertor.

When it comes to making an arrest, suspects often have some kind of tool bag that ends up evidence.

 

