A Catfish derby is coming to the Fort Leonard Wood MWR.

Officials say this Saturday from 9 to 12PM, the fort is holding the event for the youth in the community at the training area pond #228.

Anglers are encouraged to bring their own fishing gear; however, some limited free gear will be available for use.

There will be hot dogs and drinks served and angler’s will be able to bring home up to 4 catfish each caught from the pond.

The Fishing is free and open to ages 15 and under.