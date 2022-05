Several cattle are dead after a tractor-trailer loses control on Highway 32 in Laclede County.

According to the Highway Patrol it happened Thursday morning, when 36-year-old Randall Slagle apparently crossed the center line, attempted to correct then traveled off the right side of the roadway and over turned.

The roadway was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Slagle was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with minor injuries.